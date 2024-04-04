Georgia head coach Mike White is looking for a new assistant after Akeem Miskdeen accepted a job to join the staff of new Michigan coach Dusty May.

Miskdeen confirmed the news Thursday morning in a text to UGASports.

“Georgia’s program is in great hands,” said Miskdeen, who first joined White for his final season in Florida before coming to Athens.

At Michigan, he rejoins May, who he served with as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for three seasons from 2018-21. At FAU, Miskdeen helped lead the Owls to a combined 47-41 record and three consecutive winning records, a feat FAU had accomplished just once before in program history (1989-92).

Miskdeen also served as an assistant at Kent State and Hampton.