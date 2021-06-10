Georgia Basketball adds two Assistant Coaches

The Georgia Bulldogs have added two assistant coaches to their men's basketball staff. The announcement was made on Thursday that Wade Mason and J.D. Powell are the new hires by head coach Tom Crean.

“Wade and J.D. are big-time additions to our staff,” Crean said. “We are extremely excited to have them. I am confident their contributions will be immediate and impactful. They bring a combination of both energy and experience that will be invaluable as we work to bring championships to Georgia Basketball.”

Wade Mason has 12 years of college coaching experience with his most recent stint being with Stephen F. Austin for five seasons. Prior to that, Mason was an assistant coach at the College of Charleston.

J.D. Powell's career consists of two separate runs with the College of Charleston from 2004 to 2010, and 2014 until being hired at Georgia. From 2010 to 2014, Powell was an assistant at the Citadel.

On Mason, Tom Crean said, "I’ve followed Wade Mason for some time, and he comes highly recommended from people I’ve worked with and respect. He’s built a very strong reputation from his work ethic, recruiting evaluations, and perseverance, on the court work and preparation. He’s recruited successfully in Georgia in the past and helped develop some very successful players and teams. His two children, Jaila and Wade, live close by, and that’s an added bonus. He will impact our players in a very strong way.”

Crean also has high praise for J.D. Powell. “J.D. Powell brings a wealth of experiences and responsibilities into our recruiting and operations director position,” Crean said. “His organizational abilities, coaching and recruiting acumen and passion, energy and work ethic really stood out to me. Again, like Wade Mason, he comes recommended from people I’ve worked with and people I respect. He will bring a vast background into our program and we are excited about it. We also welcome Kerri and their three boys, Jack, Tucker, and Hampton, to UGA and the Athens community.”