Georgia Baseball News and Notes

Georgia has been practicing on its new synthetic field for over a week. So, what’s the early verdict? “Yeah, I love it,” sophomore Tre Phelps said. “I don’t think it plays far from the field we had. The orange part of the turf; it plays like soft dirt.” Shortstop Kolby Branch likes the fact that the turf lends to more consistent play. “I really don’t have a preference either way, but we’ve played a couple of games on it and it’s been real smooth. It’s been nice,” Branch said. “I know exactly how it’s going to bounce. If takes a bounce in a certain area I know how many hops I need to get before I attack the ball.” Pitchers like weekend starter Kolten Smith are getting used to their new mound. “I actually love this mound because when your foot plants on dirt you can kind of get some movement,” Smith said. “But here, you can get a strong foot on the ground and it’s really consistent, so you’re going to be pitching on the same mound every time.” Smith said players are putting the other new amenities to work inside Foley Field thanks to the $45 million project. “I mean, we were just hanging out in the players' lounge, just got some ping pong in the locker room,” Smith said. “On the analytics side, there’s cool things that we're throwing now. We’ve got Hawkeye, we’ve got motion capture … we’ve got all the tools we need to be the best pitching team in the country.”

Roster limit making for some tough decision

With the new 40-man roster limit in place for the season opener, head coach Wes Johnson and his staff will have to make some difficult decisions. Georgia has 46 names on its online roster at Georgiadogs.com, meaning Johnson will need to make some room. Those not making the final roster will either need to be redshirted, miss the year due to injury, or cut. “It’s extremely difficult for us. You look at our roster, we've probably got 15 guys that you could throw into one bucket and say, you know, of these 15, any 10 of them can come through,” Johnson said. “As I say, we've raised our floor from a talent standpoint from where we were last year. But we've had a lot of guys make jumps, which, you know, heck, good for us.” But it also makes for some tough calls. “It does make it extremely difficult on who you're going to keep,” Johnson said. “Especially on the mound. All of those guys have made significant jumps, especially compared to where we were last year on the mound.” But better lineups lead to more flexibility, and for that, Johnson could not be more excited. “It’s not that I don't like our offense, but pitching right now is just a tick ahead, which it usually is this time of year,” Johnson said. “I really like the flexibility we're going to have in our lineup. As you saw last year, I mean, we're going to run out and play all kinds of different lineups. We've got a really good left-right mix.” Johnson said to expect even more roster maneuvering from last year. “Yeah, it's kind of the way we built the roster,” he said. “We’re going to play multiple guys in multiple positions. Other than probably Kolby Branch or maybe a Henry Hunter, I'll be shocked if somebody else plays the same position all year.”

