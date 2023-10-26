A month of fall practice has allowed Wes Johnson the opportunity to learn most of what he needs to know about his Georgia baseball team.

There’s one area where he still has questions. He'd love to start getting answers during Friday night’s exhibition in Jacksonville against Florida.

First pitch at 121 Financial Ballpark adjacent to EverBank Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

“For me, it’s not about their ability. I know what their ability is, and what their talent level is; it’s what’s their heartbeat?” Johnson said. “That’s what is going to change. I’ve been fond of saying there’s about a 15 percent window, and it’s going to go either way for some of these guys.”

Fortunately for Johnson, there’s plenty of experience to go around.

That list includes transfers Dillon Carter (Texas Tech), Clayton Chadwick (Sam Houston State), and Logan Jordan (Campbell)—a trio of transfer outfielders with postseason experience. Others, like Baylor transfer infielder Kolby Branch, Florida Atlantic transfer outfielder Dylan Goldstein, and Purdue transfer infielder Paul Toetz enjoyed notable success at their former schools.

So did pitcher Brandt Pancer, a Stanford transfer (three straight trips to the College World Series), Penn pitcher Brian Zeldin, and Charleston Southern transfer Daniel Padysak (who pitched for the Czech Republic in the World Baseball Classic).

Add in returnees like All-American Charlie Condon, Corey Collins, and Fernando Gonzalez, and Johnson likes the experience his inaugural squad will bring.

“We’ve got an older club,” Johnson said. “You look, and we’ve got some guys who have been on a big stage, who have been in regionals, who have been to Omaha, so I don’t anticipate some of these guys, the speed of their heart rate changing too much.”

Gonzalez likes what he’s seen.

Even with a ton of new faces to learn, the Bulldogs’ senior catcher has been impressed and said it appears the team is starting to gel.

“It’s a different environment, but the focus is believing in yourself as a player—something we preach every day, something that Coach Wes preaches every day,” he said. “I think it makes you better as a player, makes you better as a person. Just be there for your teammates, too; going around, making everyone better on a daily basis is something we’ve seen this fall.”

Johnson agreed.

“You go around the field, Slate Alford has played in this league, he knows what this league’s all about. Kolby Branch was a freshman All-American, played in the Big 12, Paul Toetz in the Big Ten. Then your guys who have been here … Fernando, Charlie, those guys, they know what this is about,” he said. “Take it to our outfield where guys like Dillon Carter—he played at Texas Tech, a very good program, and he’s played in front of big crowds. And Clayton Chadwick, another young man who played at Sam Houston and was in our regional last year at Baton Rouge. I think their heart rates will be fine. There will be nerves, there should be nerves, but it will be good to see.

That’s the next phase in this ride: how do you coach a player after you see what his heart rate is?”