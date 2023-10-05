With nine intrasquad games under his team’s belt, head coach Wes Johnson is beginning to have an idea of what he’s got on his hands.

Although it’s way too early to project who’ll play where, or what pitchers will start and relieve, Johnson told UGASports before practice Thursday afternoon that there have been some positive early signs.

“The one thing I could not be more pleased with is every day we’ve shown up and had great energy and played really hard. Our energy and effort have been at a level of where I think it should be. That’s really stuck out,” Johnson said. “Our defense has been really, really good. Our pitchers are throwing strikes, and hitters aren’t swinging at balls, which are good things early.”

Johnson is also using camp as a way to indoctrinate players to play different positions.

The more versatility someone has, the more options Johnson and his staff will have when it comes to making out lineups come spring.

“That’s something you learn in the big leagues: lineup flexibility, having the ability to match up against certain pitchers and not be restricted by positioning on the field from the defensive side,” said Johnson, who spent four years as the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins. “It also makes players better defenders when they play multiple positions, to see balls at different angles and so forth. I don’t know that anybody has played the same position for a whole game yet.”

That includes redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon.

Condon played outfield and first base for the Bulldogs last spring. He’s added third base to his resume already this spring.

“He’s actually been really good over there. He made a heck of a play there yesterday in the scrimmage,” Johnson said. “He’s made a couple of really, really nice plays. It’s not out of the question to see him at third in a couple of games.”

Condon is not the only one.

Newcomer Kolby Branch–projected to be the team’s starting shortstop after transferring from Baylor–has played third base, short, and second this fall.

“That was part of what we did when we started looking at the portal. I wanted guys who could play different positions. As you know covering our league, you’re going to go against some Friday night guys, and if he’s right-handed, you can’t be extremely right-handed in that batter’s box or he’s going to carve you up. The same if he’s a tough lefty, you can’t be extremely left-handed,” Johnson said. “Having the flexibility and versatility to run some different lineups out there, and have some guys at different positions that you feel comfortable with has been huge for us thus far.”