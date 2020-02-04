Anthony Edwards gets most of the attention, but it’s difficult to fathom where Georgia would be without the continued good play of point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

Don’t believe it? Just ask Edwards. Whenever he fields questions from the media, Edwards becomes Wheeler’s biggest fan. Take the Bulldogs’ 63-48 win over Texas A&M last Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum, for example.

“I am thankful for the best point guard in the country,” Edwards said. “He finds me whenever I’m open.”

Dishing out assists is what the 5-foot-10 Houston native does best. Entering Wednesday night’s game at Florida, Wheeler ranks 7th in assists with 4.4 per game.

He’s on pace to become the first Bulldog in 10 years to have 100 or more assists.

“I think its decision-making on the break, and we need a lot from him defensively. But really the speed, the change of speed, not trying to make plays that aren't there,” head coach Tom Crean said. “If he doesn't have a pass, if he doesn't have a basket, he’ll keep the ball alive, keep it, dribble it, get it back out. He has such an infectious energy that I think guys really enjoy playing with.”

His performance against Texas A&M was one of his more well-rounded this year.

One game after missing Tuesday’s contest at Missouri with an upper-body injury, Wheeler not only scored nine points and dished out five assists in 31 minutes, but grabbed four rebounds and came up with two steals.

“Then the parts of his improvement—continue to work on his shooting, which he is, continue to work on his changes of speed, change of pace, like he is, and continue to move without the ball, which is something that he can continue to get better and better at. Because once he gives it up, we'd like to get it back to him—but he's got to be able to move,” Crean said. “Because sometimes defenders will sag into the paint, and the more he moves without it, the harder he is to find, and that's better for us.”

Ultimately, Crean believes Wheeler will become even more of an offensive threat.

“I think it's just a matter of experience,” Crean said. “There's no question that we missed him, you know, when he was out. But that speed and that ability to pass the ball—it really makes a difference, and he's just going to keep getting better and better as a shooter.”