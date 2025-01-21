Georgia at Arkansas: Bulldogs with a road opportunity

Arkansas is struggling, but Georgia basketball coach Mike White knows better than to take the Razorbacks for granted.

In the SEC, that’s never a good approach.

Although the Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3) are facing a Razorback squad (11-7, 0-5) searching for its first conference win, White knows his Georgia squad is in no position to be overconfident.

Especially, when the coach on the other end of the court is John Calipari.

“I probably would have been surprised at this point with really any coach in any program in our league. There's some elite teams and then there's a bunch of parity,” White said. “There's a bunch of really good teams, again, with really good coaches and good players. There's going to be teams in our league, obviously, that have pretty records and teams who aren't very proud of their record at certain times. But it can change quickly in a heartbeat. Those guys, he's been there before. He's going to figure it out. They're very, very capable.”

Still, White hopes that doesn’t happen until after Wednesday night’s game. Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Tigers are coming off an 83-65 loss to Missouri.

“Look, all I can tell you is my whole thought is, 'How do I keep this team in a mindset that they understand, it’s a team that beat Michigan,’” Calipari said after the game. “It’s a team that went on the road and won. It’s a team that has won tough games and lost a couple of tough ones. Then you get in this league, it can demoralize you.”

The Bulldogs have had their share of tough losses.

After back-to-back wins over ranked Kentucky and Oklahoma, Georgia was blown out by Tennessee before dropping a two-point decision to top-ranked Auburn Saturday afternoon, 70-68.

“Early on (Against Auburn), I didn't think we played with a lot of confidence. We didn't play down. It just looked like we were a step slower to loose balls,” White said. “Some of that is those guys playing hard, too, and their speed and quickness and all that stuff. They made shots early and we didn't. I'm glad we made some early second half because we left a few pretty good looks against an elite defense on the table early in the game.”

Against Arkansas, White’s message is simple.

“Every one of these is going to be very, very difficult,” White said. “Home … away, it doesn't matter. Good players, good coaches, and great environments. We've got a great environment now too. We've just got to continue to prepare and continue to get better at certain things and grow together. We've got a number of games left. Let's see if we can maximize this team's potential.”