ATLANTA - Kaiden Prothro is well aware of Georgia's history at tight end.

The 2026 Rivals100 tight end out of Bowdon grew up a Georgia fan. He has seen numerous Bulldog tight ends, most recently names such as Charlie Woerner, Darnell Washington, and Brock Bowers, play in Athens and head off to the NFL.

Now Prothro has a Georgia offer of his own. The Bulldogs are a strong early contender in his recruitment.

"It just means a lot to me, just a school like them, producing great guys," Prothro said. "It means a lot to me, coming from them. They’re just an awesome program."