If Matt Luke was looking for size to start his tenure as Georgia's offensive line coach, Sunday's commitment of Devin Willock likely has the new hire smiling wide.

Willock's commitment may have been a long time coming, however.

"Super shocking. I honestly didn’t expect it, and Georgia was always a school for me," Willock told UGASports.com in May. "My whole family loved an offer from such a great school, and it wasn’t expected this early in my recruitment. It meant a whole lot, knowing that not only will I love being a Bulldog, but that so will my family. Also, knowing that if needed, I’ll have relatives in the state that know and understand the game of football, that’d be real supportive throughout my career there."

And there are in-state Georgia ties for the New Jersey-based lineman.

"My uncle and nephews are down there in Gainesville, and they’ve been a big help in my football career by encouraging me to actually transfer from my old school and seek out higher competition," he said. "They were just teaching me about the game and what to look for when I start to make a decision."

Georgia now holds fifteen commitments for the Class of 2020, including four other offensive linemen.