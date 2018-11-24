That's thanks to IMG Academy defensive tackle Warren Brinson , who announced his commitment via Twitter after the win.

The weather in Athens may have been gloomy on Saturday afternoon, but the mood was lightened considerably by the end result of the game. Then there was the aftershock on the recruiting trail.

The three-star defensive lineman chose the Bulldogs over offers from Tennessee and Minnesota.

Brinson, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 301-pounds, originally hails from Savannah, Georgia.

Georgia was his first offer, and he called it a 'dream offer' in an early August interview with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons.

That opportunity proved to be too much to pass up, especially for a player who'd hoped to represent the Bulldogs all along.

"I was speechless when I found out about the offer. I've been a big Georgia fan all my life," Brinson told Simmons. "I always wanted to go there. It's the school I've dreamed about playing for."