Warren Brinson grew up watching Georgia football. He knows a lot about the history in Athens, he knows the Dawgs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2018 and he now knows he has a chance to play between the hedges.

Over the weekend, Brinson checked in at a shade under 6-feet, 5-inches tall and 301 pounds in Athens. He worked with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and he must have impressed.

A few days after the workout, Brinson received news he had been dreaming about.

"I heard my coach start barking on the phone first," said Brinson. "I knew something was going on. I got on the phone with coach Scott and he told me that I have an offer.

"To get my first offer from Georgia means a lot. Georgia is my dream school, so it was a great feeling.

"Coach Scott talked to me about my camp performance, how they went back and watched the film from camp and that is why they offered. They loved how I attacked the bags and after watching the film back, they had to offer me.

"It was very exciting."