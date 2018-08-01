Georgia leaves Brinson 'speechless'
Warren Brinson grew up watching Georgia football. He knows a lot about the history in Athens, he knows the Dawgs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2018 and he now knows he has a chance to play between the hedges.
Over the weekend, Brinson checked in at a shade under 6-feet, 5-inches tall and 301 pounds in Athens. He worked with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and he must have impressed.
A few days after the workout, Brinson received news he had been dreaming about.
"I heard my coach start barking on the phone first," said Brinson. "I knew something was going on. I got on the phone with coach Scott and he told me that I have an offer.
"To get my first offer from Georgia means a lot. Georgia is my dream school, so it was a great feeling.
"Coach Scott talked to me about my camp performance, how they went back and watched the film from camp and that is why they offered. They loved how I attacked the bags and after watching the film back, they had to offer me.
"It was very exciting."
Cincinnati, Florida, Louisville and Mississippi State are also showing interest in Brinson, a 2020 defensive lineman out of Savannah (Ga.). More offers will come, but Georgia being first to pull the trigger will be something he always remembers.
"I was speechless when I found out about the offer. I have been a big Georgia fan all my life. I always wanted to go there. It is the school I have dreamed about playing for.
"I will never forget talking to coach Scott and getting that first offer."
You hear Brinson talk about Georgia and it is easy to hear the emotion and the love he has for the Dawgs. He is though, just a junior in high school, so he does not plan to commit just yet.
He knows there is no reason to rush.
"Georgia is definitely my top school, but I am going to take my time," said Brinson. "Friday was my first time at Georgia, and now I have the offer, so I still and always will love Georgia, but I am not ready to commit yet.
"I am going to be patient, continue to pray about it and keep working hard. Georgia is an amazing school, the coaches are great and I will always remember this moment."
The offer came in Tuesday. July 31 will be a day Brinson remembers for a very long time.
One day before that, on July 30, Brinson told his mother that he will work hard so she does not have to pay his college tuition. Less than 24 hours after having that talk with his mother, he received offer No. 1.
