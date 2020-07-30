Georgia a possible 'exception' for 2022 TE Benji Gosnell
The Bulldogs are clearly searching for tight end help in a loaded 2022 group at tight end with several offers out early on in the class.
East Surry (Pilot Mountain, North Carolina) rising junior Benji Gosnell is among those who've seen the Bulldogs come through, and while the two parties are a bit light in communication early on, his is a name to know, given his feelings about Georgia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news