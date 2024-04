ATLANTA - Georgia has always been around for Ryan Mosley.

A picture on his Twitter account shows him in a No. 34 Bulldog jersey. His foot is propped on a Georgia helmet, resting on the ground beside a Bulldog.

Now a three-star 2026 receiver, Mosley holds offers from multiple power programs. The one he recently received from Georgia is extra special.

"Georgia’s my big-time offer. That’s a hometown, big-time offer," Mosley said.