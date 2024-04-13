Georgia's annual G-Day spring scrimmage is in the books. The Bulldogs took the field for the first time since the Orange Bowl win over Florida State in December. Saturday marked a return to Sanford Stadium for many Bulldogs, while the freshmen and transfers got their first taste of game action in Athens. Here are the players who stood out most during the G-Day festivities: FIVE

Mykel Williams

Williams had one of the most impressive plays of G-Day. On a third down in the red zone, Williams batted a Carson Beck pass high into the air before coming down with the interception. Williams added six total tackles to his stat line as well.

Anthony Evans

Evans picked up right where he left off in last year's Orange Bowl. On the first play of the game for the Black team, he hauled in a leaping 54-yard reception from Gunner Stockton. Evans also had a reception of 21 yards that kickstarted a two-minute drive. Overall, the freshman receiver finished the game with three receptions for 75 yards.

Trevor Etienne

Etienne showed why Georgia coveted him in the transfer portal this offseason. He showed both an impressive burst on a run around right end and the ability to run between the tackles on one 18-yard run, breaking a couple of tackles in the process. Etienne's first touch came on a 14-yard reception out of the backfield. Etienne recorded four carries for 24 yards, as well as three receptions for 33 yards, on G-Day.

Colbie Young

Young didn't have the most impressive stat line in the world, finishing G-Day with three catches and 27 yards. But his receptions showed exactly what he can bring to the offense. On the first, Young hauled in a contested catch against tight coverage to convert a third-and-long. He added another catch in a similar situation later in the game. Young also hauled in a two-yard touchdown reception on a fade route thrown by Beck.

CJ Allen

Allen got most of the run with the first-team defense and didn't disappoint. The sophomore finished G-Day with five total tackles. Allen also made a very impressive play to stymy a two-minute drive from the first-team offense. Dropping back into coverage, he slid into a passing lane and came up with an interception of Beck as he tumbled to the ground.

Dominic Lovett