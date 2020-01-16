Gabe Ervin is a running back in the 2021 class you need to know.

The junior out of Buford (Ga.) is 6-feet, 1-inches tall and 196 pounds. He is closing in on 20 offers after recently adding offer from Duke, Iowa, Michigan State and Tennessee.

In 13 games, on a state championship team with a loaded backfield, Ervin rushed for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Rutgers got things started with the first offer last year. Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska and Texas among others have also offered.

It is early in his recruitment, but Ervin is setting up visits and starting to connect with coaches.

"I have my first visit to Georgia this weekend and I have really connected with coach McGee," said Ervin. "I have been to Georgia before and I think they are close to offering, so I am looking forward to this visit.

"I am also connecting with Duke really well and I am in the process of setting up another visit there. Colorado coaches are great too and we have been talking a lot.

"I have got along awesome with the Nebraska coaches. We have talked a lot and I like those guys too.

"I am just getting to know coaches, so it is going to be fun to build these relationships."

With most of the offers coming in over the last two months, Irvin is not ready to name favorites. The next few months will help him shape that list.

"I have no idea where I am with different schools right now," said Ervin. "I still have to visit different schools and meet more coaches to really have an idea.

"I will get out a lot soon and see who has the love for me and how people treat me at different schools. I really want to see who will bring me in, where I get that family vibe at and where the right fit for me is."

When the time comes, and Ervin is ready to make a decision, he said he wants to play in an offense that still runs the ball. He said Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin are schools that come to mind when he thinks about fits on that level.

Ervin attended games at Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.