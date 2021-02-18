UGASports - G-Day plans announced

Georgia officials made it official Thursday regarding the school’s plans for G-Day, set for April 17 at Sanford Stadium.

The annual capper to spring practice, which was cancelled in 2020, will feature attendance policies similar to last year’s regular season.

They include:

• Attendance will be limited to approximately 20-25 percent.

• Masks will be required to enter the stadium and for walking around the concourses. Once fans are socially distanced inside, the masks may be removed.

• Tailgating will not be permitted on campus.

• Gates will open two hours before kickoff.

The school announced tickets will be $10 apiece, with all proceeds donated to various charities, which will be announced at a later date.

Kickoff time and television will be announced at a later date.

For those wishing to purchase tickets, the school also announced that priority access will be given in the following order:

• 2020 Hartman Fund donors who were only allocated tickets to the cancelled Vanderbilt game this past season. Magill Society members will also be included in this initial group.

• 2020 Hartman Fund donors who converted any amount of their remaining balance toward the COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund.

• All remaining 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors.

The Georgia Bulldog Club (TGBC) Priority Points will be used to allocate tickets in each of these groups in the event that all available tickets are sold. Reserved ticket locations will be based on cumulative TGBC Priority Points among those who request tickets.

• UGA Faculty, Staff and Students will receive communication from the Athletic Association Ticket Office with the opportunity to request G-day tickets.

• All remaining tickets, if available, will be on sale to the general public on Monday, March 15.