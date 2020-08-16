Uncertainty remains a key word as it pertains to Georgia’s impending 2020 football campaign, due to Covid-19. But head coach Kirby Smart has no problem with that.

Not only will his Bulldogs kick off fall camp Monday, but later that day they will be learning their 2020 schedule, when it's announced at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Meanwhile, Smart plans on just going with the flow.

“I’ll start with, I’m definitely not upset with the uncertainty. That's the day and age we live in,” Smart said during a Zoom meeting with reporters Sunday. “Adaptability is one of the most important factors for the teams, and the teams that handle it best will have an advantage. We always talk about our camp being about mental and physical toughness. One of the most important things for this team is to mentally be able to handle change–and fast change.”

Smart insists his team, which has had no player opt out, is prepared for whatever happens.

During the 25-minute session, Smart touched on several subjects, including his praise for head trainer Ron Courson, who headed up the SEC’s medical advisory group.

"We've seen updates one way one day and the next day they are another. The kids have had a change of life inside our building and outside our building,” Smart said. “I think I’m very comfortable with the fact that it’s not going to go perfectly as planned. and who can handle those adjustments, whose team cannot get lost and worried about things they can’t control, and really worry about things they can.”

For example?

“Things like, do I wash my hands enough, do I wear my mask enough, do I social distance when I have the opportunity?” Smart said. “Those are the things that will determine the outcome for our team and the guys who play. It's not going to be when is the first game, because inevitably we feel like we are going to have a game. So, whenever that is, we’re comfortable.”

Senior safety Richard LeCounte said players will take it upon themselves to police teammates when it comes to health and safety protocols.

“The players, the coaches and staff know if we want to have a season, we’ve got to follow the protocols,” LeCounte said. “We’ve got to abide by all the safety measures that have been put into place so our team can say safe. I think the guys have been doing a tremendous job so far, wearing their masks and staying away from things that can hurt them. Guys have been taking it seriously.”

Changes will also be in stores as pertaining to practice.

Although the NCAA’s five-day acclimation period remains in effect before the Bulldogs can don full pads, this year’s six-week fall camp will include two mandatory off days.

“It will be unique because what you're not accounting for in that is that we have fewer days without school,” Smart said. “It’s give and take. It is more spread out and the medical group advised us on spreading those days out. I think there can be a lot of benefit because when you track concussions and healthcare, the injury rates - soft tissue injuries, head injuries - typically happen early in camp because it's the first time the kids have gone back to having contact.”

The fact school starts back on Thursday is also forcing some adjustments.

For example, typically Smart will bring in speakers to talk to the team on a myriad of subjects that do not involve football. However, those opportunities will not be available due to the quick transition to the beginning of school.

Smart said that despite all the changes, it will not stop his Bulldogs from being just as aggressive with the practice schedule and getting the team ready to play.

“Yeah, absolutely. Look, there is nothing that is talking about the aggressiveness of our practices. They have not dialed back the type of practices or the number of practices. Covid is not based on the aggressiveness of your practices,” Smart said. “It's making sure that you have a safe number of student-athletes out there, that you're controlling the transmissions of Covid from each player and you're trying to make sure that doesn't happen. We are trying to keep that outside and we are doing a lot of testing to keep that away.

“That's the most important thing. It is not how the practices go or the work the kids go through. If anything, they're going to have more time off between days now with the thing that David mentioned with 40 days and what ends up being like 25 practices. There's going to be ample time to get the work done that we need to get done to get ready."