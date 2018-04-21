Kirby Smart had seen this act before.

Last year, it was Jake Fromm who wowed the crowd at G-Day, outplaying – at least from a statistical standpoint – incumbent quarterback Jacob Eason.

Sunday, it was Justin Fields that had folks talking after Saturday’s G-Day game, won by the Black Team over the Red, 21-13.

Although he certainly wasn’t perfect, Fields flashed the talent that earned him five-star status, completing 18 of 33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown with one interception, compared to Fromm who completed 19 if 38 passes for 200 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

“I think you all were sitting there last year saying the same things you are now because the other guy was throwing against the No. 2 defense and he was throwing it pretty good,” Smart said. “Jacob Eason was in there going against the No. 1 defense, which at that time was really good. So, there’s a lot of similarities between those two situations.”

Smart is indeed correct.

Fromm’s work came against the first-team defense, while Fields operated against the second- and third-team defensive unit.

“He did great,” Fromm said of Fields. “He ran around, made a lot of plays and did really well for his team. I’m excited to see where he’s going.”

Both quarterbacks made big plays.

Fields’ long pass was a 36-yarder to Jeremiah Holloman, while Fromm completed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley late in the game. What would have been a 46-yard touchdown pass from Fromm to Ridley in the first quarter was dropped by junior.

Fields’ long run was one that went for 24 yards midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with a net 22 due to a handful of sacks.

“Both quarterbacks managed things pretty well,” Smart said. “I learned more about them being able to handle things on the field, with a crowd presence, the shot clock and took the coaching of the players, which I liked.”

Fields – like all Bulldog freshmen – was unavailable for comment per Smart’s rules.

One of Fromm’s picks was returned 32 yards by Deandre Baker for the game’s first score.

“We were trying to get it out quick and the ball kind of sailed on me,” Fromm said. “It is what it is, I wish I could have had it back.”

Smart didn't seem particularly upset.

"I thought the one to Baker, we had a coverage, two-trap where he threw the ball a little high, had two rushers in his face and threw a little high, and Bake was there," Smart said. "The other one, he and the receiver were not on the same page, it was dog route, and ge didn’t make a great decision, but one of those was a really good play by Bake, give him credit, the other one wasn’t as much."

Fromm was asked how Saturday’s scrimmage compared to his other two this spring.

“It’s near the bottom. I thought the last scrimmage was probably one of my better ones,” he said. “You try to take it as it come, learn from it and come back for the next on.”

In regards to Fields, Smart said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen.

“He’s gotten better. He’s gotten more comfortable in the offense, but I’ll be honest with you it’s not like he’s been behind with the offense from Day 1,” Smart said. “He’s done such a good job coming in and learning it’s not it’s been a growth process. He’s gotten more confident, he’s able to move around in the pocket and create some things when things break down.”

Fromm said he and Fields both have plenty to work on this summer.

“Yeah, completing more to our team than the other team,” Fromm said. “But no, moving in the pocket, really getting these receivers … the back-shoulder throws; the quick-timing routes. This summer we will have to time to go over that.”