Georgia definitely has Dylon Worthen's attention.

The 2025 prospect now attends IMG Academy in Florida, but spent his freshman season last fall at Dodge County High School in Eastman, Georgia. He also said he attended every Georgia home game last season as the Bulldogs marched to the national title.

The Bulldogs aren't even sure what position Worthen will end up playing in college, but he's already emerging as one of their main targets in the 2025 class.

"Always grew up loving UGA, been my dream school since elementary (school)," Worthen said. "With me now transferring to IMG Academy I now have the opportunity to develop into the player that I need to be to play at the next level."