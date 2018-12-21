Georgia surprised many of its fans Wednesday when it brought back quarterback Stetson Bennett, signing him to its class of 2019 after spending a year at Jones County Community College.

Bulldogs – on both sides of the ball – are certainly glad to have him return.

“I think Stetson’s a baller. I think he’s a really good quarterback,” tight end Charlie Woerner said. “I didn’t get to see him a ton last year because he was mostly on the scout team doing his thing, but I always had to hear about it in the locker room from the defensive guys.”

Senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter certainly remembers Bennett well.

“I hated playing against him. I got juked. He almost broke my ankles,” Ledbetter said. “He’s an undersized guy but he will make everything happen. I love him, I’m glad he’s coming back.”

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Bennett certainly isn’t big for a quarterback but don’t let his lack of size fool you.

The former Pierce County star drew raves while the Bulldogs were practicing for the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, where he was credited for providing immense help preparing for former Sooners’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“They were saying he’s better than Baker (Mayfield) when we were practicing for Oklahoma,” Woerner said. “They talked about how he gave them a good look and how hard he was to defend.”

Linebacker Monty Rice agreed, adding he always wondered why the former walk-on never received a scholarship to play.

“I don’t know why anybody didn’t offer him when he was coming out of high school,” Rice said. “He gave us fits last year.”

Last year for Jones County, Bennett passed for 1,840 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 148 yards and four scores.

“He probably forgot a good bit of the offense since he’s been gone a year, but it shouldn’t take him long to long to learn it again,” Woerner said. “I expect he will pick everything back up pretty quick.”