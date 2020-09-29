Ten true freshmen saw their first collegiate action for the Bulldogs during Saturday’s 37-10 win over Arkansas.

Let us take a look.

Jermaine Burton was one of three first-year wide receivers to make the trip, and actually earned the start opposite Georgia Pickens and wound up taking 45 snaps.

The Atlanta native made just one catch for 13 yards, but it was an impressive one, coming down with a ball inside the Razorbacks’ 20-yard line with a defender draped over his back.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson also made the trip. Rosemy-Jacksaint repped 21 plays and caught two passed for 12 yards while Robinson was in the game for seven plays.

Tight end Darnell Washington saw extensive action in the game.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder was in on 51 of the 95 offensive snaps for the Bulldog, and although tight ends accounted for four catches on the afternoon, it was Washington’s 27-yarder across the middle of the field that opened the most eyes.

“I thought Darnell (Washington) did a good job for having the first-game jitters. He handled his assignments well,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s got to continue to condition and get in better shape—be more of a physical presence in the blocking game. But he’s a kid that is coming along really well.”

Two others offensive freshman saw their first action.

Both freshmen running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each had their first collegiate carries with each rushing one time for four yards.

Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and quarterback Carson Beck also traveled, but neither got into the game.

On defense, Jalen Carter made the biggest impression as a member of the defensive line, getting in on 20 plays.

We saw Carter line up with the first unit regularly throughout the course of the game, and although the statistics will show just one tackle for a 1-yard loss, the Florida native was in the backfield on a number of other occasions.

Warren Brinson was not far behind, seeing action on 17 plays, getting credit for one tackle.

Defensive backs Major Burns and Jalen Kimber also received some work late in the game with Burns making a tackle in the seven reps he took during the game.