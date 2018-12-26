Georgia’s freshman class made some remarkable overall strides for the Bulldogs. Many made significant overall contributions toward the team’s 2018 success.

With the Bulldogs set to take on Texas in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s night, let’s take a look back at this year’s freshman class, and what we should expect in the years to come.

WR Tommy Bush: Bush saw action in two games, the opener against Austin Peay and later against UMass. He failed to catch a pass, but since he will have played in less than four games, will be able to keep his redshirt.

Moving forward: Bush should benefit from spring practice, and could figure into next year’s receiver mix, depending on what sort of attrition we see at the position.

S Otis Reese: Reese played in 10 games, getting a start against a run-heavy Auburn team. Reese, who continued to gain the trust of coaches as the season progressed, finished the year with 13 tackles.

Moving forward: Kirby Smart loves the physical presence Reese brings to the field. He’s going to be a starter at some point. It may not happen next fall, but he’s going to play a lot and continue to be a key part of Georgia’s secondary plans.

ILB Quay Walker: Walker played in all 13 games in a backup role, mostly on special teams, making six tackles. A gifted athlete, Walker admitted after the SEC Championship that his biggest issue as a true freshman was his knowledge of the team’s defensive system.

Moving Forward: Walker is another player who should really benefit from a full spring. There’s no reason to think he won’t be able to play an integral role for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker.

CB Tyson Campbell: Campbell started 10 of Georgia’s 13 games. While he certainly had his moments, he suffered through some freshman moments as well. Ultimately he was overtaken by redshirt freshman Eric Stokes, who started the Bulldogs’ last three games.

Moving Forward: With the graduation of Deandre Baker, Campbell should find his way back in the starting lineup next fall. His future remains extremely bright.

TE Luke Ford: Ford saw limited action in nine games, making one catch for a 4-yard gain against Austin Peay.

Moving Forward: Ford’s father told UGASports that his son was returning to Athens after remaining in his home state of Illinois following final exams. However, Ford did place his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, and there’s obviously a chance he decides to leave the program after the Sugar Bowl.

LB Channing Tindall: Tindall played in all 13 games, but it wasn’t until the latter part of the season that we really started to see Tindall make an exciting impact and flash the potential everyone predicted for him when he signed with the Bulldogs last February. His 17 tackles stand as fourth-most among Georgia’s inside linebackers.

Moving Forward: With the graduation of Juwan Taylor, Tindall will have a chance to earn a starting role for the Bulldogs next fall.

OL Jamaree Salyer: Salyer got in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games, seeing backup action at both guard spots.

Moving Forward: Coaches believe Salyer could perhaps become one of the team’s most versatile offensive lineman. They could be right. We’ve seen Salyer practice at every position except left tackle. Don’t rule him out of a starting role somewhere on the offensive line next fall.

OL Cade Mays: Mays proved to be one of the top freshmen linemen in the SEC, starting six straight games for an injured Ben Cleveland before a shoulder stinger kept him off the field Georgia’s last three games.

Moving Forward: Mays appears to be recovered from his shoulder injury, as he’s been working with the first team at right guard. Mays can play every position for the Bulldogs sans center. He’s a future All-SEC performer.

OLB Brenton Cox: Cox played in 12 games, making 14 tackles, including a sack for a loss of eight yards. Fans will remember Cox’s on-field disagreement during the season with senior D’Andre Walker, but chalk it up to a youthful indiscretion that was quickly smoothed over and all parties moved on as if nothing had happened.

Moving Forward: Cox will play a big role for the Bulldogs at outside linebacker fall with a chance to earn a starting job, although the competition figures to be fierce.

DL Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt appeared in 11 games, serving primarily as a backup for Julian Rochester and Jordan Davis at nose guard. He enters the Sugar Bowl with 12 tackles.

Moving Forward: Wyatt isn’t expected to earn a starting role, but considering with how much the Bulldogs like to rotate their defensive linemen, he’ll get plenty of reps and be an important part of next season’s plans.

DB Divaad Wilson: Wilson redshirted after suffering an ACL tear earlier this year. He was ultimately cleared for practice in November, and has been working himself back into shape for the better part of a month. It was thought Smart might try to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and slip Wilson into a game, but so far, that has not happened.

Moving Forward: Wilson was drawing raves from coaches before the injury occurred, and from what we can tell, has continued to impress. He’ll be one to watch come spring.

OL Trey Hill: Many (myself included) predicted that Hill would redshirt. Obviously, that didn’t happen as Hill has played in all 13 of Georgia’s games, including starts in the final three against UMass, Georgia Tech and Alabama.

Moving Forward: Although he can play both guard positions, Hill is expected to receiver first dibs at center following the graduation of Lamont Gaillard.

DL Jordan Davis: Davis only played in three of Georgia’s first five games, but overtime developed in a way few predicted that he would, ultimately starting four of the Bulldogs’ final six contests. He went on to earn freshman All-SEC honors after making 25 tackles. Davis is currently battling some lower back issues according to sources, but the injury is not supposed to be serious.

Moving Forward: At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Davis brings ideal size and moves very well for a young man of his size. Although he needs some refining from a skills standpoint, it’s apparent the Bulldogs have a very good one in Davis.