Frank Anselem-Ibe is entering the NCAA transfer portal, the senior announced on social media Tuesday.

The current portal window for basketball ends on Wednesday.

With Anselem-Ibe taking his exit, Silas Demary Jr., Blue Cain, and Dylan James are the only members of last year's squad remaining with the team.

However, Mike White has been busy.

With five-star Asa Newell signed, White grabbed a commitment Monday from Atlanta center Somto Cyril.

Georgia also has added three transfers - De'Shayne Montgomery, Justin Abson, and Dakota Leffew.

Anselem-Ibe averaged 2.1 points in his lone season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Syracuse but gave Georgia a huge boost in the NIT Tournament when Russel Tchewa was out with an illness.