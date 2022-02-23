Fran Brown's family values stick out to newly-offered 2023 DB Luke Evans
Family means everything to 2023 defensive back Luke Evans.
The Florida native is very close to his family. Evans is also very strong in his faith.
The same goes for Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown. When Brown called to offer Evans, that stuck out in Evans's mind.
"That meant a lot because it's great to hear that he shares the same values that I do with God and family," Evans said.
