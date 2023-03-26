Although he’s just entering his second year as Georgia’s secondary coach, Fran Brown is a popular leader. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter said he and the Bulldogs’ other defensive backs learned a lot from the defensive backs coach.

As the Bulldogs enter their third week of spring practice, those lessons continue.

“He came in here and really treats everyone like family. He loves us,” Lassiter said. “He’s always willing to go the extra mile with us in film or get up early to help us with our technique, whether it’s watching film or getting extra work after practice.

"We know what to expect from him, and he knows how to get me to go. Everyone has those days, but he knows what to say to keep us going. He knows how to get the most out of his players.”

Brown spoke about those relationships and the keys to building them when he spoke to UGASports prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State.

In such a diverse room as the one Brown coaches, being a people person is always a quality to have. A great many players are vying for playing time, so guiding everyone in the same direction can occasionally be tricky. With Brown, that apparently has not been a problem.

“You just love them. You teach them and let them see it,” Brown said. “We teach them that everyone has different paths and different plans, but that doesn’t mean we don’t end up in the same place.”

Despite some key losses like Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo who are moving on to the NFL, there’s still a ton of talent that Brown has at his disposal.

From players like Daylen Everette, who Brown has nicknamed “Bonecrusher,” to “The Hitman (David Daniel-Sisavanh)," to junior star Javon Bullard, the second-year Bulldog assistant likes the playmakers he has.

That’s certainly true of Bullard, who won Defensive MVP honors in both the Chick-fil-A Bowl and the National Championship.

“The guy just makes plays. Wherever you see the ball, that’s where you are going to see Javon,” Brown said. “If there’s a big hit and the crowd is getting excited, he’s probably got something to do with it. ... I’m just happy that I get to be on this journey with them.”

Lassiter praised the way Brown has brought the secondary together.

“He tries to get to know everyone on a personal level, not just football. He really tries to get connected with his players,” Lassiter said. “You can’t be just connected on the field; you’ve got to do stuff outside. You’ve got to get to know guys’ lives, you’ve got to talk to people.”

According to Brown, his players deserve all the credit.

“They’re the ones who accepted me and welcomed me in, so that made me feel good,” Brown said. “They’re the ones that allowed me to come and be comfortable.”

The opportunity to work with Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp has also been a blessing for Brown, who joined the UGA program from Rutgers.

“It's a blessing. It’s a blessing to be with a guy who understands all the positions. Everyone says Coach is a defensive guru, and he is, but in the same sense, I love the fact that he can coach every position on the field,” Brown said. “Getting to be around him, getting to be around Coach Muschamp every day and talk to them every day is not only going to help my career but also help our players, because I’m getting information firsthand from the head coach and defensive coordinator.”