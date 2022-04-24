Fran Brown offers former Rutgers commit Chris Johnson
Chris Johnson is listed as a running back in the Class of 2023. Former Rutgers coach turned Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown has other plans for Johnson.
At 1:32 pm on April 24, Johnson announced his offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Johnson then decommitted from the Scarlet Knights at 6:45 pm on April 24.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news