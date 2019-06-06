News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 00:25:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Maliq Carr talks upcoming official visit, Dwan Mathis

Bp9hibapmu4ku0fkabxe
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Originally slated for an official visit last weekend, four-star wideout Maliq Carr of Oak Park, Michigan bumped his trip to Athens to the weekend of June 14.For the 6-foot-5, 215-pound receiver, th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}