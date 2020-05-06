Despite the recruiting shutdown, the Bulldogs have made sure to stay in touch.

Wide receivers may not be Georgia's top focus in the Class of 2021 after a large haul in 2020, but Pace Academy's Jayden Thomas is among the targets feeling the heat in the rising senior class.

"I’ve just been at home getting in my own workouts," Thomas said. "Schools like Michigan, Notre Dame, and Georgia have been hitting me up the most on FaceTime or text messages."

When it comes to the Bulldogs, Thomas' potential position coach is leading the charge.

"I feel like Coach [Cortez] Hankton is a really good coach, and he could potentially develop me to play at the next level," Thomas said. "I do think there will be a change in the offense this year with the new coordinator such as a more fast pace and tempo."

Fellow Pace Academy alumni are also aiding the pursuit, as both Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer have seen productive careers in Athens.

"Yeah, the Pace connection is something that I pay attention to, and they have just told me that it was the best decision for them," Thomas said. "I’ve seen how they have been able to succeed, and I could potentially do the same thing."

It's all working in harmony to send the right message.

"[The relationship with UGA[ is close with me and Coach Hankton chatting once a week," Thomas said. "The relationship I have established with the coaching staff and them making me feel like I’m at home."

Expect Georgia to be on the short list when the times comes.

"I will likely cut my list down sometime before my season starts," Thomas said.