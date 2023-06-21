Georgia is keeping Quintavius Johnson home.

The big man from Mays High School has committed to the Bulldogs. Johnson chose Georgia over Clemson, South Carolina, and others.

Georgia is somewhat of a recent entry into Johnson’s recruitment. Defensive line coach Tray Scott extended an offer on April 19.

One month later, Johnson visited Athens for the Scavenger Hunt recruiting event. He spent time with Scott and Kirby Smart, as well as fellow defensive line target Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Johnson returned to campus the weekend of June 16. That visit proved to be enough for the Bulldogs to clinch his commitment.

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Johnson figures to slide in as a 5-technique in Georgia’s defense. He joins Justin Greene as commits at that position.