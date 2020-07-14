UGASports - Four-star OL Terrence Ferguson talks upcoming decision

On Sunday at 3pm ET, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson will announce his decision.

The 6-foot-4, 300 pound four-star offensive tackle is a national recruit with options coast-to-coast, but it came down to four schools.

"I will be committing to Georgia, Florida State, Alabama or Arkansas," said Ferguson. "I have been communicating with each of those schools a lot all spring and summer and that is who it came down to.

"All four are great schools, the coaches have recruited me hard and I had a lot to think about."

If you would have asked Ferguson a month ago about his decision timeline, he would have said it would likely come after his official visits. The more he thought about it though, he did not see any reason to wait.

"We don't even know if we are going to get to take official visits this year, and if we do, they will be different, so last week, I decided that I was going to go ahead about commit.

"I thought about that for a while and there is really no reason for me to wait. I can go ahead and do it, focus on being a leader for my team and get this part behind me."

Ferguson is not going to tip his hand, and like always, he chose his words wisely, but he did share that his mind is pretty much made up.

"I picked Sunday to announce my commitment to make sure I give myself a little more time to make sure of things, but I have the school in mind," said Ferguson. "The decision has been made, but I will talk to coaches still, think things over and make it final by Sunday.

"This school has been on my mind this whole process. I can say it has been close with another school or two, but I have not been going back and forth with schools a lot the last few months.

"It came down to who really made me feel like a top priority. It was a process, and I looked at a lot of things, but that was very important."