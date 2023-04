Fletcher Westphal saw all sides of being a Georgia Bulldog on his latest visit to Athens.

The four-star offensive lineman from Virginia has emerged as one of Georgia's top targets along the offensive front. He has visited Athens several times, but his visit on April 4 gave him an idea of day-to-day life in Athens on and off the field.

Westphal caught up with UGASports to share his thoughts on what he thought of his jam-packed day in Athens.