Four-star LB Smael Mondon's closing in on a decision
This race almost ended back in June. Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County four-star linebacker Smael Mondon was on the verge of committing to a school early in the summer, but after thinking hard about it ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news