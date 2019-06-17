News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 11:42:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star LB Noah Sewell back from four big trips

Lyy52fgkr3a1thvkh0r7
Noah Sewell
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Four-star linebacker Noah Sewell is fresh off the road after visiting Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee. The Orem, Utah, standout is hoping to visit Ohio State and LSU soon but no dates have ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}