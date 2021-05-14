UGASports - Four-Star Friday: 10 new four-stars emerge in 2023 class

Justin Benton (Rivals.com)

“Justin Benton is a really interesting prospect to watch because he plays all over the place – and makes an impact everywhere. Hand in the dirt, Benton uses his power and speed to get in the backfield. Standing up off the edge, he makes plays to the sideline or swallows up the quarterback stepping up in the pocket. Benton even lines up in a middle linebacker role to blitz and he uses his mix of speed and power to overwhelm offensive linemen. "In today's defensive schemes, where things are not always set in traditional 4-3 or 3-4 sets, Benton seems perfect for that role. Georgia and many others are involved at this point.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

“The Rivals Camp in Indianapolis last weekend gave us an in-depth look at Nashville lineman Joe Crocker, and he answered several questions. He measured in at a very comfortable-looking 6-foot-7 and 322 pounds, and played his way into a Rivals100 Underclassmen Challenge invite. "Besides ideal measurables for the offensive tackle position, Crocker also brings excellent athleticism to the position. He is still young and developing, but all the tools are there to be a big-time college football lineman. Schools like Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee agree, extending early scholarship offers to the Nashville lineman.” - Josh Helmholdt, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Alabama speedster Karmello English turned heads at RCS Atlanta. The 2023 from Phenix City (Ala.) Central flashed exceptional hands and the ability to make grabs away from his body in traffic and showcased his second gear after the catch. "English is a crafty route-runner that separates at the top of his routes consistently. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Auburn all covet English, one of Alabama’s top overall skill players.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****

James Heard (Rivals.com)

“James Heard is a pure edge defender with the athleticism and balance to be a really impressive edge rusher. He can play in space but he doesn’t have much experience in that area just yet. "Heard is already pretty thick in the lower half and he uses that strength to put offensive linemen on their heels. His recruitment is pretty wide open at the moment, but watch teams like Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.” - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

*****

“Kylin Jackson has reformed his body this offseason, showing up to RCS Miami with a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame. The Louisiana standout can cover like a corner and hit like a linebacker, and he’s prone to jump routes and make big plays on the ball. "Jackson is a solid tackler with fantastic range sideline to sideline and is developing in coverage to play multiple roles in the secondary. Virginia Tech, Louisville, Arkansas and Arizona State have offered. SEC schools like Georgia, LSU and Mississippi State may not be far behind after this summer.” - Spiegelman

*****

Anthony James (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Anthony James caught college coaches’ attention early with a ton of raw athleticism (4.69-second 40) in a 6-foot-5, 250-plus-pound frame. The early Texas A&M commitment is continuing to build up his body and is growing into a versatile piece up front. "James is long with a quick first step and plays downhill. He’s strong enough to battle multiple blockers and get to the ball along with fantastic closing speed, which resulted in four tackles for loss and a sack in a five-game season in 2020. The Aggies pledge has impressed in spurts and there are high expectations entering his junior season.” - Spiegelman

*****

Logan Reichert

“The Indianapolis Rivals Camp was also our first time seeing Kansas City-area lineman Logan Reichert in person, and that evaluation raised his stock considerably. The first thing to note about the 6-foot-7 Reichert is that he is one of the biggest linemen in the 2023 class, but he carries his weight well and can really move for a player his size. "Reichert played left tackle for his high school team, but has position versatility and could line up at guard or tackle in college. His recruitment is starting to pick up this spring, with recent offers coming through from Arkansas, Georgia and his home-state Missouri Tigers in recent weeks.” - Helmholdt

*****

“Mason Robinson doesn’t have a ton of experience yet but his upside is tremendous. He has good size for an underclassman and is surprisingly strong, given his slender frame. Robinson is very explosive around the edge, but he does a nice job countering to the inside if needed. Penn State, Pittsburgh and Boston College are the first schools to offer him.” - Friedman

*****

“Makari Vickers won the defensive back MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami, and he's shown excellent coverage skills and the knack to know exactly when the ball is coming to either knock it away or pick it off. He's excellent in coverage and has great speed to keep up with receivers. "And then the Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic standout can flip over to receiver to make an impact, and he can be used equally well on special teams, too. All over the field, Vickers can get things done, and that's why Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and others are in the mix.” - Gorney

*****

Raylen Wilson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)