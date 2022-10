The sight of the helicopter flying overhead didn't impress Jordan Hall on its own.

The size of it, however, is what stunned the four-star defensive tackle.

"I didn’t expect the helicopter to be that big," Hall said. "That was a big ol’ helicopter. It was spacious, he said."

"He" refers to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who attended Hall's game in Jacksonville last week. The Bulldogs see Hall as a top priority. He is now set to see the team in person twice over the next week or so.