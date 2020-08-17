UGASports - Four-star DL Tim Keenan's mind is made up

"I have been talking to my parents about it, and after thinking about it for a few weeks, I have decided to go ahead and commit. I will just go off past visits, the relationships I have built and things like that.

"I am going to commit August 29," said Keenan. "The pandemic definitely sped things up for me and a lot of other recruits. I was always going to wait, take my official visits first, then announce in February, but I really can't do that anymore.

Now that he sees the likelihood of him getting to take his five official visits are not high in probability, Keenan will announce his decision is less than two weeks.

From the beginning, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay defensive lineman Tim Keenan has planned to make his decision on Signing Day in February. That was his plan last year, before the pandemic, earlier this summer — but that plan has changed.

Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and UAB are the five finalists for the No. 5-ranked player in Alabama.

He has weighed out his options and knows the school for him.

"I pretty much know where I am going. I have made up my mind. I have thought about it a lot, I have seen enough and I have went over things with my family.

"I wouldn't say it was a super-hard decision, but it wasn't easy either. I am just making sure of things now, but my mind is made up."

UAB was the first to offer Keenan and the Blazers are 20 minutes from home, so those are keys to the local school being on the list.

He has been visiting Tuscaloosa since his freshman year, and their production on the defensive line and being less than an hour from home are things that jump out to him about the Crimson Tide.

Keenan said similar things about the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets when talking about those programs in the Peach State. He likes that each staff has a younger feel and he likes the style they play.

LSU is coming off a national championship season, and he said everyone talks about the Tigers as DBU, but he likes their defensive line production and the environment in Baton Rouge.

Before visits were shut down, Keenan took trips to Tuscaloosa and Athens. He has visited each of his final five schools at least once and has stayed in contact with the coaches throughout the pandemic.

Now, he will take a little more time to think things over and continue to talk with his family in preparation of his decision at the end of the month.

"I am very comfortable with each of the five schools and I have strong relationships with coaches on each staff," said Keenan. "I never thought I would be committing this early, but I am ready. I will take the next two weeks to make sure of things, but I am ready."