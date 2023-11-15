Georgia has flipped a defensive lineman from one of its top rivals.

Nasir Johnson flipped to Georgia on Wednesday morning. The four-star prospect from Dublin had been committed to Florida since June.

Georgia had ramped up its pursuit of Johnson in recent weeks. That culminated with an official visit to Athens this weekend for the Ole Miss game.

That visit gave Johnson a better idea of how the Bulldogs could use him along the defensive line. He told UGASports last month that the staff views him as the "ATH of the D-line", a player who could move around to play multiple positions.

"They lose three different D-linemen in my position so I can come in as a true freshman and start, or get playing time at least," Johnson said. "But, you know, wherever I go, I’m planning on making a big impact."

Johnson fills a big position of need in this class. The Bulldogs were looking to add one more 3-technique defensive lineman, and now they have it in the form of an in-state standout.

Johnson is the 28th commit in Georgia's top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. He joins Justin Greene, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nnamdi Ogboko, and Jordan Thomas as defensive linemen pledged to the Bulldogs.