GAFFNEY, South Carolina - Georgia's defensive front is full of experience and age, with longtime stalwarts such as Julian Rochester and Malik Herring making their impacts felt on a weekly basis.

But at such a premium position, it's important to keep the big bodies arriving annually, and the Bulldogs already have two committed for the Class of 2021 in Jonathan Jefferson and Marlin Dean.

They're hoping to see four-star defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins be next.