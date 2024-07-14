Johnson is a versatile prospect who could end up at corner, safety, or star in Athens.

Four-star defensive back Rashad Johnson has committed to Georgia. The Bushell, Florida, prospect chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Louisville, and Texas A&M.

Georgia offered Johnson on June 3, just after his official visit to Louisville. The Bulldogs then hosted Johnson for an official visit June 14-16.

"I’m putting myself in a good position," Johnson told UGASports after that visit. "I’m getting coached by T-Rob (safeties coach Travaris Robinson), he’s a safety coach. He has plenty of experience putting plenty of people in the league. Coach Kirby Smart, he did the same thing. He played safety. It’s like I’m getting myself into a defensive head coach, a safety coach."

Smart and Robinson didn't mince words when telling Johnson what he's getting himself into in Athens.

"They were like, it’s going to be hard," Johnson said. "They have good safeties. They were like, it’s not going to be like high school where I can just come in and start. I’m going to have to work. I was like, yes sir."

Johnson is Georgia's fourth defensive back commit, joining Todd Robinson, Shamari Earls, and Jaylan Morgan.

Georgia's 2025 class now has an even 20 commits.