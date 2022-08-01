The results didn't matter much to Sacovie White.

The four-star prospect out of Cartersville returned to Georgia on July 30 for the Bulldogs' cookout and Junior Day. The festivities featured a slip-and-slide, relay races, good food, and more.

White won some and he lost some. But at the end of the day, the fast-rising 2024 prospect just enjoyed his time at the home of the top school in his recruitment.

"Even if you're losing, you're winning at Georgia," White said.