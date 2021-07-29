Some coaches stopped talking to Rueben Owens II.

When the El Campo, Texas, running back committed to Texas on Feb. 25, he fell off the radar for some some programs. He's committed, coaches figured, so why bother reaching out to him?

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee didn't think that way. He stayed in touch with Owens, who eventually decommitted from the Longhorns on June 17. That dedication from McGee helped Georgia earn a visit from Owens on July 27.