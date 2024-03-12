Wes Johnson had several goals when he set up Georgia’s non-conference schedule ahead of SEC play the way that he did.

With 28 newcomers, building confidence and chemistry were two that he had in mind. After Tuesday’s 10-5 win over Big Ten member Iowa, you won’t find Johnson complaining about where his Bulldogs stand.

The results have been impressive.

Georgia is off to the best start in modern program history and will roll into the start of SEC play Friday at Kentucky with a gaudy record of 17-1.

When the Bulldogs arrive in Lexington, they’ll do so as the top home run team in college baseball (52) after going deep four times against the Hawkeyes (7-9).

Catcher Henry Hunter accounted for two of the long balls, along with Charlie Condon (No. 13), and Lukas Farris (a 439-foot shot over the batter’s eye in center).

“We got contributions from a lot of guys, 22, maybe 23 players that we played tonight,” Johnson said. “I’ve been telling people Lukas is coming. You could say Henry Hunter is the hardest worker we’ve got. This kid just doesn’t quit. He’s taken millions of swings, so seeing him come in and have success tonight doesn’t surprise me. Then obviously, Superman (Condon) gets a ball in the first. It’s almost like if he doesn’t homer, it’s news.”