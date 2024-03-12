Four more home runs carry Bulldogs
Wes Johnson had several goals when he set up Georgia’s non-conference schedule ahead of SEC play the way that he did.
With 28 newcomers, building confidence and chemistry were two that he had in mind. After Tuesday’s 10-5 win over Big Ten member Iowa, you won’t find Johnson complaining about where his Bulldogs stand.
The results have been impressive.
Georgia is off to the best start in modern program history and will roll into the start of SEC play Friday at Kentucky with a gaudy record of 17-1.
When the Bulldogs arrive in Lexington, they’ll do so as the top home run team in college baseball (52) after going deep four times against the Hawkeyes (7-9).
Catcher Henry Hunter accounted for two of the long balls, along with Charlie Condon (No. 13), and Lukas Farris (a 439-foot shot over the batter’s eye in center).
“We got contributions from a lot of guys, 22, maybe 23 players that we played tonight,” Johnson said. “I’ve been telling people Lukas is coming. You could say Henry Hunter is the hardest worker we’ve got. This kid just doesn’t quit. He’s taken millions of swings, so seeing him come in and have success tonight doesn’t surprise me. Then obviously, Superman (Condon) gets a ball in the first. It’s almost like if he doesn’t homer, it’s news.”
For Farris, the home was his first as a Bulldog, although he technically he also homered at Georgia Tech in the game that was canceled after it failed to go the required five innings.
“When I got back in the dugout, a couple of my teammates were joking, saying the same thing,” Farris said. “That was a pretty cool moment.”
Christian Mracna (2-0) started for the Bulldogs, only allowing a second-inning home run by Davis Cop before coming out with two out in the third.
He was replaced by Coleman Willis, who struck out the only batter he faced.
Chandler Marsh, Zach Devito, and Kolten Smith were next in the pitcher parade. Marsh allowed an unearned run in the fourth, with DeVito tossing a scoreless fifth.
Josh Roberge was charged with a pair of runs in the seventh after Georgia added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh. Hunter’s two-run bomb in the seventh measured at 407 feet and 111 mph to put the Bulldogs up 10-5.
Reliever Brandt Pancer and Brian Zeldin closed out the game with a scoreless eighth and ninth.
“He’s coming, guys. I don’t want to get into what we’re doing, but he’s coming,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t a bit surprised that he had some success tonight.”