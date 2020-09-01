The Georgia Bulldogs now know what time four of their 10 games will be played.

That includes the Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, which will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

The league also announced that the highly-anticipated game in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17 is also set. Georgia and Alabama will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T., which will be televised on CBS.

Georgia and Florida will kick off their Nov. 7 game in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. The league also announced that the home-opener Oct. 3 against Auburn will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

For future games, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Other games:

Saturday, Sept. 26

Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET on ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET on SEC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET on SEC Network

Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET on ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET on ESPN

Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET on ESPN

LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET on SEC Network

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Alternate

Saturday, Oct. 17

LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET on ESPN or ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Nov. 7

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network