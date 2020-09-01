Four game times now set
The Georgia Bulldogs now know what time four of their 10 games will be played.
That includes the Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, which will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.
The league also announced that the highly-anticipated game in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17 is also set. Georgia and Alabama will kick off at 8 p.m. E.T., which will be televised on CBS.
Georgia and Florida will kick off their Nov. 7 game in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. The league also announced that the home-opener Oct. 3 against Auburn will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
For future games, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.
Other games:
Saturday, Sept. 26
Florida at Ole Miss, Noon ET on ESPN
Kentucky at Auburn, Noon ET on SEC Network
Georgia at Arkansas, 4pm ET on SEC Network
Alabama at Missouri, 7pm ET on ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, Oct. 3
South Carolina at Florida, Noon ET on ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee, Noon ET on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Auburn at Georgia, 7:30pm ET on ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt, 7:30pm ET on SEC Network
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, Oct. 17
LSU at Florida, 3:30pm ET on ESPN or ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network
The following games will be televised at either Noon ET/11 am CT or 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT or 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Auburn at South Carolina
Kentucky at Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kentucky at Missouri, Noon ET on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 7
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network