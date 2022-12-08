Four Bulldogs were named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman team Thursday according to a release from the league office.

Making the team was defensive end Mykel Williams, linebacker Jalon Walker, punter Brett Thorson, and safety Malaki Starks.

This news comes one day after kicker Jack Podlesny was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and Kirby Smart was tabbed the SEC Coach of the Year.

Other Bulldogs named to the All-SEC First Team on Tuesday were sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, junior offensive tackle Warren McClendon, junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, senior safety Christopher Smith, and Podlesny.

The Second Team selections included senior quarterback Stetson Bennett, redshirt sophomore receiver Ladd McConkey, junior tight end Darnell Washington, redshirt sophomore Sedrick Van Pran, junior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, redshirt sophomore defensive back Kelee Ringo and junior long snapper William Mote.

Starks started all but one game for the Bulldogs and comes into the Peach Bowl as the team’s third-leading tackler with 63 stops. He's tied with Kelee Ringo for second on the team in interceptions with three.

Williams also played a key role. With 21 tackles, the Columbus native contributed one sack but led the Bulldogs with 27 quarterback hurries.

Jalon Walker excelled primarily on special teams but as the season wore on, began receiving more looks at middle linebacker. Of his eight tackles, one was for a loss of eight yards. He also blocked a punt in Georgia’s win over Kent State.

Thorson took over for the graduated Jake Camarda at punter and responded by averaging 44.8 yards per punt on 33 attempt. Of those punts, his 75-yarder against Tennessee rolled out at the 1.