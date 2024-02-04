Jackson leaves Southern Cal with 46 career catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 24 games with two starts. Jackson played 519 snaps for the Trojans in his career.

“He’s savvy,” Rice said. “He’s like Odell Beckham. He can do a lot of things that other guys can’t.”

Teammates the last three years with the Trojans, Rice said will add a lot to the Bulldog receiver room.

“They got a Dawg. Michael Jackson was in that weight room with me every single day. He was in the sprints, leading the sprints, stuff like that, out there competing with other guys. I wish him the best, because I know he’s going to go out there and give it all he’s got.”

However, Rice does have some advice for Jackson, who at 6-foot and 200 pounds, brings some welcomed experience into the Bulldogs’ wide receiver room.

“The thing is what I wanted from him was to go ahead and be yourself. He likes to play big, but I’d always have to tell him, brother, you’re not the biggest, so I need you to know that. Use it to your benefit,” Rice said. “Go ahead and put your feet in the ground faster than a person like me can. Just go play to your abilities and be yourself.”

Rice is confident Jackson will do exactly that.

“He’s a quiet guy, but he’s a worker. I’d always go out and say ‘Hey, let’s go get some dinner, let’s go out, let’s go do some things’ and he would always come,” Rice said. “I always had love for him because he handled business when it was time to handle business.”

During an interview last month with UGASports, Jackson said Bulldog coach Bryan McClendon explained exactly how he plans on utilizing his skills.

“That was a big thing, but also seeing how they go about developing their players, that was a big thing for me, too,” Jackson said. “They showed me the off-the-field stuff that will help me after football.”

Bell said Bulldog coaches will not have to worry about Jackson being a leader on and off the field.

