Former Dawgs about to have their NFL dreams come true
Although Georgia will likely not equal the record 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, don't be surprised if the Bulldogs boast five in the first round for the second year in a row.
Depending on what mock draft one adheres to, it could happen.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and outside linebacker Nolan Smith are all consensus first-round selections. That leaves cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington, two players who have seen their names bandied about as potential late first-rounders.
The first round of the NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night at 8 in Kansas City. Rounds two and three are slated for Friday, with rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Georgia can expect to have players selected every day.
“It’s been fun. It’s just been something I’ve soaked in,” Washington said. “I cherish this moment.”
Of course, many eyes will be on Carter, a player former head coach Kirby Smart called a “generational talent.” In a perfect world, Carter may very well have been Georgia’s second straight No. 1 pick after Jacksonville took Travon Walker with the top overall pick.
However, after pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving that were tied to the deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, coupled with a sluggish showing at Georgia’s Pro Day, many wonder if Carter could ultimately slide to later in the first round.
Although that’s not expected to happen, Carter’s landing spot will be one of the more scrutinized events of Thursday.
“A couple of teams asked me about it. But they really didn't get too in-depth about the accident,” Carter told HBO’s John Frankel. “They just wanted to hear my side, and that was it.”
Carter will be in Kansas City inside the green room.
“There’s been a lot of questions about Jalen, which probably was inevitable anyway. When you start talking about it, I got a lot of questions about Travon Walker when he came out. There’s a lot of questions generally, but with the situation, probably more questions and more direct,” Smart said. “You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here. Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in games he was hurt.
"The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. There’s a lot of things you can say about him."
|Player
|Round
|Team
|
DT Jalen Carter
|
First Round - No. 5
|
Seattle
|
OLB Nolan Smith
|
First Round - No. 10
|
Philadelphia
|
OT Broderick Jones
|
First Round - No. 13
|
New York Jets
|
CB Kelee Ringo
|
First Round - No. 31
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
TE Darnell Washington
|
Second Round - No. 42
|
Green Bay
|
S Christopher Smith
|
Fourth Round - No. 125
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
QB Stetson Bennett
|
Fifth Round - No. 157
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
RB Kenny McIntosh
|
Sixth Round - No. 212
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
OT Warren McClendon
|
Seventh Round - No. 224
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
OLB Robert Beal
|
Seventh Round - No. 257
|
New Orleans Saints
|
K Jack Podlesny
|
Free Agent
|
WR Kearis Jackson
|
Free Agent
Former teammate Smith will not be in Kansas City, but back in Savannah, celebrating with family and friends.
“It’s written in stone, I’ll just let God deal with it,” said Smith. “I’ve done everything I can do.”
Many projections have Jones going to the New York Jets with the 13th overall pick.
"Really talented. If you look at the guys we've had, they've got length, they've got athleticism. He's probably faster and maybe twitchier than some of those guys, getting to the second level,” Smart said. “He may not be as powerful as Andrew (Thomas) or one of those guys. But in a pass pro league, he's elite at that."
Ringo is another player who has received different reviews.
Although nobody disputes his athleticism, some question his lack of patience playing cornerback, his ability to track deep balls, and being a step slow anticipating breaks.
Ringo, who has trained for the draft with former All-Pro Richard Sherman, has been projected to go as high as No. 24 in the first round to Jacksonville, or as low as No. 49 overall in the second round to Pittsburgh.
The landing spot for Stetson Bennett will also be watched closely. Smart said he’s received numerous calls about his former quarterback.
“Strengths and weaknesses, what we think he can improve on, what his mental makeup is,” Smart said. “All those things he got to showcase in every game he played in. I thought he did a great job of doing that.”
Other Bulldogs expected to hear their names called include offensive lineman Warren McClendon, running back Kenny McIntosh, safety Christopher Smith, and perhaps outside linebacker Robert Beal, along with kicker Jack Podlesny.
Most predictions have the group joining Bennett as Day 4 selections.