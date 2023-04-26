Although Georgia will likely not equal the record 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, don't be surprised if the Bulldogs boast five in the first round for the second year in a row.

Depending on what mock draft one adheres to, it could happen.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and outside linebacker Nolan Smith are all consensus first-round selections. That leaves cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington, two players who have seen their names bandied about as potential late first-rounders.

The first round of the NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night at 8 in Kansas City. Rounds two and three are slated for Friday, with rounds 4-7 on Saturday. Georgia can expect to have players selected every day.

“It’s been fun. It’s just been something I’ve soaked in,” Washington said. “I cherish this moment.”

Of course, many eyes will be on Carter, a player former head coach Kirby Smart called a “generational talent.” In a perfect world, Carter may very well have been Georgia’s second straight No. 1 pick after Jacksonville took Travon Walker with the top overall pick.

However, after pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving that were tied to the deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, coupled with a sluggish showing at Georgia’s Pro Day, many wonder if Carter could ultimately slide to later in the first round.

Although that’s not expected to happen, Carter’s landing spot will be one of the more scrutinized events of Thursday.

“A couple of teams asked me about it. But they really didn't get too in-depth about the accident,” Carter told HBO’s John Frankel. “They just wanted to hear my side, and that was it.”

Carter will be in Kansas City inside the green room.

“There’s been a lot of questions about Jalen, which probably was inevitable anyway. When you start talking about it, I got a lot of questions about Travon Walker when he came out. There’s a lot of questions generally, but with the situation, probably more questions and more direct,” Smart said. “You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here. Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in games he was hurt.

"The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. There’s a lot of things you can say about him."