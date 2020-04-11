News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 01:45:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former commit Landers Nolley's interest in Georgia is reignited

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

It’s difficult to imagine any good recruiting news that could be related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The ban on in-person visits has not helped schools or prospects. Yet, if Virginia Tech tr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}