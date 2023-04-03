Former Georgia football strength and conditioning coach Dave Val Halanger has passed away, UGASports has learned.

A member of the Strength and Conditioning Coordinators Hall of Fame, Van Halanger served as the head strength coach for former Bulldog football coach Mark Richt for 14 years. His mat drills were a January staple for the Bulldogs during his tenure here.

After three years working for Don Nehlen at alma mater West Virginia,, Van Halanger joined Bobby Bowden's Florida State staff in 1983 and was a part of Seminole national championship teams in 1993 and 1999 before going to Georgia with Richt.

In 1993, Van Halanger was named "Strength Coach of the Year" and in 1998. He was inducted into the strength and conditioning hall of fame in 2003.

After leaving Georgia in 2015, he later oversaw a Fellowship of Christian Athletes program in suburban Dallas, where he was living at the time of his sudden passing last weekend.