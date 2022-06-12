Former Bulldog hits for rare cycle

Walsh went 4-for-5 in the game, hitting a triple in the eighth inning when Mets center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch.

Former Bulldog Jared Walsh accomplished a feat you don’t see happen a lot Saturday night as he hit for the cycle in Anaheim’s 11-6 win over the New York Mets.

"I thought about it a little bit, but I just wanted to put the barrel on the ball," Walsh told the Associated Press. "I was making pretty good contact so i felt like if i got something over the plate, I might have a chance to drive it."



Walsh did just that, becoming the first Angels player to hit for the cycle since Shohei Ohtani in 2019.

“I yelled cycle right when he dove,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said after the game. “Cycles are more rare than no-hitters. I’ve only seen one other one.”

Walsh’s cycle was the ninth in franchise history.

An All-Star in 2021, the left-handed hitting first baseman his batting .260 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI so far for Anaheim.

Walsh played outfield and pitched for Georgia from 2012-2015.

Ironically, on the same Walsh was hitting for the cycle, former Bulldog teammate Kyle Farmer was getting four hits for Cincinnati in the Reds’ 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

