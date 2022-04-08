Former Bulldog Charles Mann added to White's support staff

Georgia basketball coach Mike White is bringing a familiar name to be part of his support staff: former Bulldog standout Charles Mann Jr.

Mann will be White’s Director of Player Development after spending the past year as an assistant at Army under head coach Jimmy Allen.

He confirmed his hire in a text to UGASports.

"This place is where my heart's at," Mann said. "Working with a coach like Mike White and his staff, this place will be rolling very soon."



Bulldog basketball fans will remember Mann well.

A four-year standout for the Bulldogs from 2012-16, Mann was a three-time preseason First-team All-SEC selection. He ranks sixth in program history in assists (400), and 13th in scoring (1,411 points).

The Alpharetta native was also one of the best in SEC history in regard to getting to the free throw line, ranking second in attempts (896) and third in free throws made (618).

Prior to that, Mann served as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth for two seasons. During his time there the Rams went a combined 37-20, earning a berth to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

There, he assisted the staff with game preparation and aided in player development, the latter of which will now be his focus at Georgia.

Mann also spent three years in the professional ranks in the NBA G-League, as well as the European and Canadian professional leagues.

He was picked in the second round of the 2017 NBA G-League Draft (32 overall).



